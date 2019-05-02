Cherokee appoints Patti Johnson to its board of directors

Cherokee Global Brands has appointed Patti Johnson to its board of directors. The company said, Johnson began serving as Director and Chair of the audit committee effective April 26, 2019.

"As we continue to grow and enhance our company for future success, it is essential that we add new skillsets to our board. The appointment of Patti Johnson falls right in-line with this goal, and we are honoured to welcome her to our board," said Henry Stupp, Cherokee’s Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Johnson, the company added, brings to Cherokee's board of directors over thirty years of financial and accounting experience at both public and private companies within the retail sector. Most recently, she served as chief financial officer for Charlotte Russe, a women's clothing company, from 2010 to 2018. Prior to that Johnson held senior financial positions at numerous companies including senior vice president of finance at Petco from 2008 to 2010, chief financial officer for Old Navy, a division of Gap, Inc., from 2003 to 2007 and chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance for Kohl's Department Stores from 1998 to 2003.

"I’m honoured to join Cherokee Global Brands’ board of directors. The world of retail is quickly changing, and Cherokee is at the forefront of this revolution. I look forward to providing my financial expertise to the company as Cherokee continues to expand globally, through organic growth and select brand acquisitions, while deepening its retail and wholesale partnerships," added Johnson.

The company further said that the board has voted to reduce its size from eight to five directors effective as of the company's annual meeting to be hosted on June 10, 2019.

Picture:Patti Johnson via Cherokee Global Brands