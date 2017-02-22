Cherokee appoints two new independent directors on its board

Cherokee Global Brands has appointed Carol Baiocchi and Susan Engel as independent directors on its board of directors, effective February 21, 2017. Baiocchi will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and Engel will join the Audit Committee. The company also announced that long-term board member Timothy Ewing has stepped down as a director effective February 20, 2017.

“As we accelerate the global expansion of our high-equity lifestyle brand portfolio, Baiocchi’s track record of successfully growing consumer products and retail businesses and Engel’s private label and brand development experience will prove invaluable,” said Cherokee Global Brands’ Chairman, Jess Ravich in the company announcement.

Baiocchi currently serves as a director of Two Ten Footwear Foundation, a charitable foundation that offers assistance to the footwear industry community. She formerly served as chairman and vice-chair for the foundation. She is also co-founder of the Women in Footwear Industry (WIFI) community initiative and currently serves as co-director. From 2009 to 2016, Baiocchi served as senior vice president, footwear for Kohl’s Corporation. From 1994 to 2009, she served as vice president/divisional merchandise manager, women’s footwear at Macy’s West.

Engel currently serves as an independent director at Wells Fargo & Company. The company said, she possesses extensive corporate board experience, having previously served as a director for nine public and private companies. Engel formerly served as chief executive officer of Portero Luxury, a New York based e-commerce company, from 2009 to 2013, where she led a restructuring initiative and oversaw the successful sale of the company. From 1994 to 2007, she served as president, and later as chair and chief executive officer, of Lenox Corporation (formerly Department 56), a manufacturer, designer and distributor of collectables. Prior to Lenox, Engel served as chief executive officer and president of Champion Athletic, a division of Sara Lee Corporation.