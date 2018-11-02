Cherokee Global Brands appoints Evan Hengel to its board of directors

Cherokee Global Brands has appointed Evan Hengel to the company’s board of directors. Hengel, the company said, will serve as a director of the company effective immediately.

“Evan is an inspirational leader and the perfect addition to our Board of Directors,” said Henry Stupp, Chief Executive Officer of Cherokee Global Brands in a statement, adding, “Having worked with him and the Berkeley Research Group on our debt refinancing with Gordon Brothers, I have witnessed is extensive operational experience, as well as his financial and industry acumen.”

Hengel, the company added, brings over 11 years of experience navigating complex financial, operational, and M&A processes to the company. He has led engagements that have resulted in numerous honors, professional awards, and recognition.

“Having worked with the company this past year, I believe that the senior leadership team has a compelling vision for the future of its brand portfolio, and I look forward to helping guide that strategic direction,” added Hengel.