Cherokee Global Brands appoints Steven Brink its new CFO

Cherokee Global Brands has announced the resignation of Jason Boling as chief financial officer effective January 31, 2018, and the appointment of Steven Brink to the role. The company added that the appointment of Brink as chief financial officer of Cherokee Global Brands will be effective January 2, 2018.

“ Throughout his tenure, Jason and his finance team played a key role in reviewing and integrating several strategic acquisitions including Tony Hawk Signature, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California and most recently, the Hi-Tec portfolio of brands. I respect Jason’s decision to pursue new opportunities and thank him for maintaining high standards of financial compliance during his time with us,” said Henry Stupp, Chief Executive Officer in a statement.”

Commenting on his decision to pursue new career path, Boling added, “It has been a privilege to work with the extraordinary team at Cherokee Global Brands over the past five years. The decision to leave is made easier knowing that a dedicated and talented finance organization is in place that will continue to support Cherokee Global Brand’s future success.”

Steven Brink appointed new CFO at Cherokee Global Brand

In his role as chief financial officer, the company said, Brink will be responsible for overseeing Cherokee Global Brand’s financial functions including accounting, forecasting and investor relations. He will report directly to Henry Stupp.

“I’m pleased to welcome Steve in his new role,” Stupp further said, adding, “Steve is a proven financial leader with deep experience in our focus categories, having served in several leadership positions with public and private global apparel companies. As we look towards our next phase of growth, Steve’s track record of scaling global brands, along with his extensive M&A experience, will prove invaluable. Steve will play a vital role to ensure that Cherokee Global Brands maintains its solid financial foundation as we embark on key growth initiatives in 2018 and beyond.”

Brink has held CFO roles at leading public and private global apparel companies, including Quiksilver, Inc. and NYDJ Apparel, LLC. He provided financial management, strategic planning, accounting, tax and treasury support, while offering guidance through multiple mergers and acquisitions. Revenues doubled at NYDJ Apparel during his tenure, and while he was CFO of Quiksilver, Inc., it grew from 200 million dollars to over 2.4 billion dollars, the company added.

Picture:Cherokee website