Cheryl Abel-Hodges named Chief Executive Officer of Calvin Klein

PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Cheryl Abel-Hodges as the new Chief Executive Officer of Calvin Klein. The company said, Abel-Hodges had previously served as group president, Calvin Klein North America and The Underwear Group. In her new role, she will report to Stefan Larsson, PVH President. She replaces Steve Shiffman, who is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

“I have great confidence that Cheryl is the right person to lead the Calvin Klein brand. Her strong management abilities, together with her consistent track record for operational excellence, will provide strong direction for the Calvin Klein team,” said Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp in a statement.

Since joining PVH in 2006, the company said, Abel-Hodges has held various leadership positions across the organization. As group president Calvin Klein North America, she helped set the strategic direction for the Calvin Klein brand, driving a consumer-centric approach. Within The Underwear Group, Abel-Hodges led the development of PVH’s innovative underwear platform, overseeing design, merchandising, product development and planning for all of PVH’s underwear and women’s intimates businesses.

Picture credit:Cheryl Abel-Hodges via Business Wire