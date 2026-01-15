Chiara Ferragni acquitted in Pandoro and Easter Eggs charity case

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni has been acquitted at the end of the summary trial concerning the well-known cases of the Pandoro Pink Christmas and the Easter eggs charity promotions.

The decision was made by Ilio Mannucci Pacini, the judge of the third criminal section of Milan, according to a report from the Italian news agency Ansa.

The influencer was under investigation for aggravated fraud in connection with allegedly misleading messages posted on social media. According to the prosecution, she promoted the sale of the two cakes, implying that a portion of the proceeds would go towards funding charitable projects.

“We are all very moved. I thank everyone, my lawyers and my followers,” were the first words spoken by Chiara Ferragni following the verdict.

Technically, judge Mannucci did not recognise the aggravating factor of exploiting consumer vulnerability, which was disputed by the prosecutors. This factor would have made the crime of fraud prosecutable even without a formal complaint. As a result, the charge was reclassified as simple fraud. Since the consumer association Codacons withdrew its complaint about a year ago following a compensation agreement with the influencer, the judge ordered the case to be dismissed as the offence was considered extinguished. The dismissal also applied to Chiara Ferragni's co-defendants: her then right-hand man, Fabio Damato, and the president of Cerealitalia, Francesco Cannillo.