Chiara Ferragni appointed to Tod's board

Tod’s Group has appointed influencer and Fashion Month front row regular Chiara Ferragni to its board of directors.

“Chiara’s knowledge of the world of young people will certainly be extremely valuable,” said Diego Della Valle, chairman of the group, to WWD. “Together, we will try to build solidarity and support projects for those in need, raising awareness and involving the new generations more and more in these kind of operations.”

Ferragni’s relationship with Tod’s dates back to 2017 when she created a capsule collection for the Italian luxury brand called #ChiaraLovesTods. The capsule included a powder pink version of the Gommino bag and a version of the brand’s Double T Gommino loafers.

Ferragni has come far from her days as a fashion blogger and is now a full fledged entrepreneur. She launched her own namesake brand is 2013 starting with footwear and has expanded to T-shirts and sweatshirts. Ferragni is also president and CEO of TBS, the company that manages her The Blonde Salad blonde, and CEO and creative director of Serendipity, the company that manages her brand.