Chico’s announces appointments of two senior executives

Chico’s FAS, Inc. has appointed Nancy Johnson as SVP, GMM merchandising and design for the Chico’s brand and Dimple Rao as VP, product management.

In the new role, Johnson, the company said, will be responsible for the product, design and overall strategy for Chico’s, and she will report directly to Molly Langenstein, president and chief executive officer of Chico’s FAS. Dimple Rao, the company added, will oversee architecting and designing end-to-end customer experience and she will report to Jay Topper, chief digital officer of the company.

“Nancy is a results focused customer led leader with deep knowledge of product and sourcing and has built multiple brands successfully that have contributed to consistent revenue growth across an omnichannel marketplace,” said Langenstein, adding, “Dimple has a proven track record of driving customer growth, revenue and digital adoption using product design and development, customer experience transformation and marketing. I am proud to welcome both Nancy and Dimple to Chico’s FAS.”

Two senior women executives to join Chico’s

Johnson has more than 30 years of merchandise experience and joins Chico’s FAS from Macy’s Inc., where she served as executive vice president of private brands leading all of women’s and has a proven track record in creating, launching and turning around many of Macy’s private brands, leading the highest years of growth.

“I am excited to lead the merchandise and design teams as we continue to strengthen the Chico’s brand,” said Johnson.

Rao, the company added, has over 15 years of experience developing and implementing key customer experience improvements in complex global retail and online environments. She joins Chico’s from SPINS, where she held the role of senior vice president, and prior to SPINS Rao was VP of product management, UX and design for both the consumer and floral business units at FTD.

“I’m honored to join the Chico’s FAS team. I am passionate about the customers and their fashion needs and look forward to enhancing their end-to-end experiences,” added Rao.