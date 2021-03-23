Chico's names Jay Topper as chief digital officer

Chico's has appointed Jay Topper as chief digital officer. In this role, the company said in a statement, Topper will oversee its technology, infrastructure and security, and supply chain and logistics, and report to Molly Langenstein, president and chief executive officer of Chico's FAS.

"Jay is an experienced leader with a proven track record of increasing consumer engagement and revenue. He will be instrumental in creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience and identifying customer friction points and unlocking sales and growth in our company," said Langenstein.

Topper, the company added, has more than 20 years of digital experience and joins Chico's from FTD, where he served as chief digital officer and was instrumental in driving the company's ecommerce business, products & technology functions, supply chain and ecommerce operations for the past four years.

"I look forward to partnering with Molly and the entire team as we continue to strengthen the company and deliver superb experiences for our customers," added Topper.

Prior to FTD, Topper was chief technology officer of Vitacost, where he led technology, fulfillment, distribution, social media and customer service. Before joining Vitacost, he served as SVP, of customer success at Rosetta Stone, where he oversaw technology, CRM, learning engagement and customer service.