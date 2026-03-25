Chidi Onwudike appointed chief operating officer at Depop

London-based circular fashion marketplace Depop has officially appointed Chidi Onwudike as its new chief operating officer (COO). Onwudike, who previously served as the company’s vice president of strategy & customer experience, announced the promotion via LinkedIn as she prepares to return to the workforce following maternity leave. Expressing gratitude for both her professional mentors and the past year spent with her daughter, Onwudike noted that she is eager to lead the next phase of the company’s operational scaling.

Onwudike’s ascent within the company has been rapid since joining Depop in 2021 as chief of staff to the CEO. Her professional background is rooted in high-level retail strategy, including a three-year tenure at Javelin Group where she served as a senior retail consultant and later as a retail consulting manager.

Since its founding in 2011, Depop has emerged as a dominant force in the global resale market, currently boasting a community of 43 million registered users. The platform has become a cultural touchstone for Gen Z and millennial consumers, driving a shift toward circularity by making pre-loved fashion both accessible and affordable. In 2021, Depop was acquired by the Brooklyn-based marketplace Etsy for 1.62 billion dollars.

The leadership transition coincides with a major shift in Depop’s ownership, as Etsy recently announced a definitive agreement to sell the platform to eBay for approximately 1.2 billion dollars. This transaction, announced in February 2026 and expected to close in the second quarter of the year, represents a strategic pivot for both parent companies.