Chief financial officer Nick Scott departs Footasylum

Rochdale-based sportswear retailer Footasylum has parted ways with chief financial officer Nick Scott after three years in the role, according to Drapers.

A Footasylum spokesperson said in a statement: “Nick Scott has stepped down from his role as Chief Financial Officer after three years with Footasylum to pursue new ambitions. We would like to thank Nick for his contribution during his time with the business and wish him every success for the future. The search for his permanent successor is underway.”

Scott joined the UK retailer in February 2023 from Baird Group, the owner of Suit Direct, and played a significant role in Footasylum's transformation following its acquisition by private equity firm Aurelius in 2022.

During his tenure, Footasylum delivered two consecutive years of record financial performance. For the year ended January 25, 2025, revenue increased 9.4 percent year-over-year to £349.5 million, while operating profit more than doubled to £23.3 million, reflecting strong momentum across the business.

Expansion and investment initiatives

Scott also helped secure an expanded 60 million pounds revolving credit facility from HSBC UK earlier this year, up from 35 million pounds. The financing was earmarked to support the retailer's store expansion programme, warehouse investments and omnichannel growth strategy.

Under his financial leadership, Footasylum accelerated its physical and digital growth plans, pursuing new store openings, larger flagship locations and enhanced digital capabilities as part of its ambition to achieve 500 million pounds in annual revenue by 2028.

Scott additionally spearheaded initiatives aimed at reducing retail fraud and returns abuse. Speaking to Drapers last month, he said the company had removed more than 6 million pounds in costs over a three-year period by tackling returns fraud, delivery fraud and chargeback abuse.

Leadership transition

At the time, Scott told Drapers that the savings had been achieved "without punishing the customers we value", following a cross-functional effort to identify and address fraudulent activity while maintaining customer experience.

His departure comes amid broader leadership changes at Footasylum. Former Adidas, Nike and Gymshark executive Hannah Mercer recently joined the retailer as chief executive officer, succeeding David Pujolar, who stepped down on February 12, 2026, after two years in the role.

Footasylum currently operates 65 stores across the UK and has outlined plans for further domestic expansion alongside international growth through wholesale partnerships. The retailer recently strengthened its brand portfolio through the acquisition of British streetwear label Trapstar out of administration.