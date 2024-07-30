Chief Technology Officer leaves Asos

Chief Technology Officer Clifford Cohen leaves Asos.

Cohen announced his departure on Monday on the career network Linkedin. He will begin his new role at the beginning of August, which will see him move into the field of renewable energies. Cohen was the technical director at the British online retailer for more than nine years.

Before taking on his previous role at Asos in May 2015, Cohen worked for British retailer Marks and Spencer for more than eight years in various positions, most recently as Interim Chief Information Officer.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.