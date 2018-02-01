Chinese platform Secoo names Europe managing director

Chinese luxury online platform Secoo has named Giulia Costantini as its new managing director of Europe to support its expansion in the region.

Costantini, who has been with Secoo since August 2017, will be responsible for all aspects of Secoo's operations in Europe, including the development of brand awareness, forming new partnerships with leading luxury brands and high-end retailers, and supporting the platform’s growth strategy.

In her new role, Costantini will report directly to chief operating officer Eric Chan.

Chan said: “As we write the next chapter in Secoo, we continue to add exceptionally strong leaders with the vision, passion and talent to grow our company. Giulia brings a fresh perspective and wealth of experience to Secoo. We are thrilled to welcome her into our leadership as our evolution continues.”

Prior to joining Secoo, Costantini was global head of branding, advertising and loyalty at Sotheby’s, and held senior positions at Polo Ralph Lauren, Goyard, Rocco Forte Hotels, and Philips.

In addition, Secoo also announced the appointment of Jeff Zhaoxian Lin as a member of its board of directors, with immediate effect, following the departure of Cindy Jia Guo will is stepping down from the board after five years.