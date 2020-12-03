Chloé confirms creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi to step down

French fashion house Chloé has confirmed in a short statement that Natacha Ramsay-Levi is stepping down from her role as creative director, effective immediately.

The French designer who has been with the luxury leather goods and apparel brand for nearly four years said that being Chloé’s creative director had been a “great privilege” but that the current Covid-19 pandemic had caused her to personally reassess her future and left her with a desire to “pursue new opportunities”.

Richemont-owned Chloé said that Ramsay-Levi had “brought her talent and expertise to write a new chapter of the maison, reviving founding values of Gaby Aghion”. In the statement, they stopped short at naming successor, but did add that a new creative director would be named “in due course”.

Ramsay-Levi, said: “Over the last four years, I have had the great privilege, with the support of Chloé’s teams, to express my own creativity, while refocusing the Maison on Gaby Aghion’s commitment to intellectual freedom and to fundamental values that unite all of us. I want to thank Chloé for this opportunity. I am equally thankful for their support in my decision to leave my position. I do so with a sense of hope for the development of this great brand and its renewed commitment to a meaningful and powerful femininity.

“Over the last months of health, social and economic turmoil, I have thought about the changes I want to see in our industry and how to better align them with my own creative, intellectual, and emotional values. It is this reflection that makes me consider my future differently and desire to pursue new opportunities.”

Chloé chief executive officer Riccardo Bellini, added: “Natacha has made a great contribution to Chloé, bringing at its centre the intelligence and sense of mission that were defined by our founder. She is an important member of that proud tradition of women who have designed at Chloé. Her creative leadership and her vision have written a powerful and meaningful chapter in our story.

“I would like to warmly thank her for her hard work and commitment and wish her much success on the new path she decided to take.”

Ramsay-Levi was appointed creative director of Chloé succeeding Clare Waight Keller in 2017, joining from Louis Vuitton where she served as creative director of women’s ready-to-wear under Nicolas Ghesquière.

Image: courtesy of Chloé