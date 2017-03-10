Chloé confirms Natacha Ramsay-Levi appointment as new Creative Director

London - Maison Chloé has named Natacha Ramsay-Levi as its new Creative Director, confirming previously speculation that Louis Vuitton women's artistic director would be succeeding its former Creative Director Clare Waight Keller.

Chloé announced on Friday morning that it had appointed Ramsay-Levi as its Creative Director for ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, effective April 3. Ramsay-Levi will be presenting her first collection for the French fashion house for Spring 18 during Paris Fashion Week, added Chloé in a statement. She is set to join the team at Chloé from Louis Vuitton, where she worked for a number of years under Nicolas Ghesquière, serving as Creative Director for the fashion houses Women's Ready-To-Wear range.

Speculation concerning her upcoming appointment at Chloé first began in late December, following news that Waight Keller, The Chloé Girl, was preparing to leave the fashion house after a six year tenure. Chloé confirmed Waight Keller exit in late January, and presented her final collection at women's RTW Paris Fashion Week this month, not long after she stepped down from her role. Waight Keller reportedly left her role at Chloé to take on another position at a different fashion house, although hew new role has yet to be revealed.

Ramsay-Levi is set to "embody the spirit" of the Maison and its founder Gaby Aghion, who aimed to create apparel which gave women the freedom to express themselves said Chloé in a statement, according to WWD. "I am very proud to join a house founded by a woman to dress women," said Ramsay-Levi. "I want to create fashion that enhances the personality of the woman who wears it, fashion that creates a character and an attitude, without ever imposing a ‘look.'"

She first began her career in the fashion industry interning at Balenciaga under Nicolas Ghesquière in 2002, as she fell in love with his designs. "Actually, I wanted to become a historian," she previously said to German Interview. "But then I came into contact with the fashion of Balenciaga and threw everything aside before my studies started. The silhouette! The girl that Nicolas Ghesquière had in mind! I really wanted to be a Balenciaga girl: young, cool, androgynous."

The young designer excelled rapidly within the fashion house, ultimately becoming design director and working closely with Ghesquière. When he left his role at Balenciaga in 2013, she acted as a consultant for numerous brands such as Hermès, before taking up her role at Louis Vuitton, working alongside of Ghesquière once more. The Creative Director at Louis Vuitton is said to have been very supportive of Ramsay-Levi decision to take the reins over at Chloé, posting a moving photo of himself with her on his Instagram account the day of the fashion house Paris Fashion Week show at the Louvre.

Next to the post he wrote the following: "30 shows and many more fantastic projects we experienced together @nramsaylevi. We spent an extraordinary part of our life sharing our passion. You are an inspirational, talented and generous woman and I am truly grateful for that." Many followers also took this post as a sign that Ramsay-Levi was indeed headed for Chloé, where she is set to bring in aesthetic for the Maison.

Chief Executive Officer at Chloé added that he was "particularly proud" to welcome Ramsay-Levi to the fashion house. "Her extensive experience at two prestigious fashion houses and her creative energy will further expand the maison in Gaby’s vision: at the intersection of Parisian couture savoir-faire and the youthful attitude of the Chloé girl," he said in a statement.

Her appointment at the fashion house comes during a time of major change within the fashion industry, which has seen a number of Creative Directors leave their roles at established fashion houses for another position. Over the last year alone Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Brioni, Roberto Cavalli and Lanvin have changed creative leadership, signalling uncertain times ahead for many labels. Photo: Chloe AW17, Facebook