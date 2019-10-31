Chloé names Riccardo Bellini as its new chief executive officer

Chloé has announced a major change in its leadership. The Richemont-owned fashion house has appointed Riccardo Bellini as its next chief executive officer, as was first reported by WWD on Thursday morning.

Bellini will succeed Chloé's current chief executive, Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye, effective December 1 of this year.

With over 20 years of business leadership under his belt, Bellini's most recent position has been with Maison Margiela, where he has been serving as chief executive officer for two and a half years.