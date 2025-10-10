Chris Chalmers returns to Asda as VP – customer data and loyalty

Asda has announced the appointment of Chris Chalmers as vice president – customer data and loyalty, effective January 2026.

Chalmers, who is currently the customer director for JD Sports, will be returning to Asda, where he previously served as digital marketing director from 2012 to 2017. In this "strategically critical role," he will oversee the development and execution of the Asda Rewards customer loyalty programme, as well as lead digital and performance marketing for Asda.com and George.com.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer officer at Asda, commented that the company is pleased to welcome Chalmers back, stating, "This is a strategically critical role that will help us build stronger relationships with our customers through smarter use of data, improved digital experiences and a revitalised Rewards programme.”

Chalmers' mandate is expansive, also encompassing customer relationship management (CRM) for both the main Asda brand and its clothing line, George, and driving the overall customer data strategy.

Chalmers brings extensive experience in marketing and digital roles from his time at JD Sports, Tesco, and Jet2.