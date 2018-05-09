Chris Seabrooke appointed as Non Executive Director to New Look board

Following the Brait SE directorate update announcement earlier today, the board of New Look Retail Group Ltd has announced that pursuant to time constraints, Dr Christo Wiese has retired as non-executive director of New Look. The company also said, Jacob Wiese has also stepped down as non-executive director of the company.

Meanwhile, the company added that Chris Seabrooke, a Non-Executive Director of Brait, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the company’s board.

Commenting on the developments, Alistair McGeorge, Executive Chairman of New Look, said in a statement: “I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the board to thank Christo and Jacob for their contribution to the company. I am delighted to welcome Chris to the board and look forward to working with him."

Picture:New Look website