Chris Waldeck named president of Lee

American denim company Lee has announced the appointment of Chris Waldeck as president of Lee and Rock & Republic. Waldeck, a Kansas City native, joins Lee as the company celebrates 100 years headquartered in the Kansas City metro area.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead such an iconic American brand," said Waldeck. "As I step into my new role, I'm looking forward to working with the passionate and talented Lee team to continue to build on the brand's heritage and deliver amazing products to our consumers."

Waldeck has more than 20 years of industry experience, and joins Lee and Rock & Republic from Reebok International Ltd., where he was most recently the vice president and general manager. In this role, he was responsible for brand marketing, merchandising, public relations, finance, operations and led a transformational growth platform across all channels including wholesale, retail and ecommerce.

"I'm thrilled for Chris to join Lee and Rock & Republic and eager to partner with him and the team to propel the business," said VF president Phil McAdams. "He has a passion for the intersection of lifestyle and brand which enables him to reach a broad base of consumers – especially those who engage actively in their apparel as a reflection of who they are and aspire to be."