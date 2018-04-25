Chris Wallace named U.S. editor of Mr Porter

Mr Porter has rolled out the red carpet for a new editor. Chris Wallace has been named U.S. editor of the men's style site effective April 30. Wallace, a former executive editor of Interview Magazine, succeeds Dan Rookwood, who has joined Nike as senior director of global editorial content strategy. Wallace will report to Adam Welch, Mr Porter's editorial director, and Jeremy Langmead, content director. Rookwood worked for Mr Porter for four and a half years before moving on to his new role at Nike.

Wallace will be based in Mr Porter's New York offices and will oversee editorial and social media content for the North American market. His duties will include working on Mr Porter's weekly online magazine The Journal, the bi-monthly newspaper Mr Porter Post, and the company's digital newsfeed, The Daily.

“I’ve long admired Chris’ work and am excited for him to bring his expertise to bear on Mr Porter,” Welch said in a statement. “He and I will be working together to develop a new, exciting program of content to talk to audiences across the U.S. and I can’t wait to get started.”

Mr Porter, which launched in 2011 as the men's answer to Net-a-Porter, takes special focus to its U.S. business, as that is their biggest market. Their editorial vertical has become a great way to keep capturing customers who want a sense of newness from their shopping sites.