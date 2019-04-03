Christian Dior names new managing director of North America

Christian Dior Couture has appointedGianfranco d’Attis to the role of managing director of its North American operations. D'Attis will work from New York and report to president and CEO of Christian Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior for North America, Renaud de Lesquen.

D’Attis has spent a large portion of his career working in the luxury watch industry. Most recently, he held the role of international managing director for Jaeger LeCoultre, working out of Switzerland. Before this, he had spent 11 years with IWC Schaffhausen as brand director for the Middle East as well as president for the U.S. and Canada.

Between these two roles within the watch industry, d'Attis worked with Chloé as the French brand's international managing director of from 2014 to 2018.