Christian Louboutin names Jaden Smith as its first men’s creative director

Luxury footwear brand Christian Louboutin is looking to elevate its menswear offering with the appointment of American rapper and actor Jaden Smith as the brand’s first-ever men’s creative director.

In a statement, Christian Louboutin said that Smith would oversee the creation of four collections annually across men’s shoes, leather goods, and accessories, with his debut “avant-premiere capsule” launching in boutiques in January 2026, ahead of his debut collection, which will be revealed during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Smith, who first met the footwear designer Christian Louboutin in Paris in 2019, will also be responsible for “shaping a distinctive visual and emotional universe” for the luxury label that “extends beyond product design to encompass campaigns, events, and immersive experiences”.

Christian Louboutin said: “When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison, his world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring, and his curiosity and openness are remarkable.

“I felt that with his creative direction our men’s collection would evolve in an exciting and dynamic way. He feels like the perfect addition to our creative team, and I am truly looking forward to having fun working with him on our men’s collections.”

Jaden Smith to evolve Christian Louboutin's men’s offering

Described as a multifaceted artist, Smith steps into the new role with the ambition to “expand and enrich the men’s narrative” for Christian Louboutin, and will draw upon nearly a decade of shoe collaborations, his own streetwear label called MSFTSRep Infinity, and his “ongoing dialogue with music, performance, and activism”.

Christian Louboutin launched its men’s line more than 15 years ago, and it now represents 24 percent of its business. It hopes that with Smith and his 19.1 million followers on Instagram, it can increase its share of the market.

Commenting on his appointment, Smith added: “Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way. There’s a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that’s why it works.

“I want to continue the story, honouring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective. It isn’t just a title — it’s a creative home. Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward.”