Christian Wijnants: ‘I hope to be recognised for creating beautiful, thoughtfully designed clothes'

Antwerp's Fashion Festival in June presented a cabinet of curiosities around Belgium's primary fashion capital, initially shaped by the Antwerp Six. Meanwhile, the city also hosts commercial brands with a strong design ethos, of which Christian Wijnants is a household name.

Knitwear is your speciality, and one of the reasons your work is often compared to Dries Van Noten. Could you talk us through how the knitwear has evolved in this collection?

I always focus on new knitwear techniques and experimentation in each collection, as knitwear has been at the heart of my brand since the beginning. For Winter 2026, I was inspired by Japanese Zen gardens and the rhythmic patterns created by monks as they rake the gravel. By working with different gauges on the knitting machine, I translated these flowing, meditative lines into textured knitwear, creating pieces that echo the serenity and movement of the gardens.

Snapshot of the runway, Christian Wijnants AW26 Credits: Lennert Madou

### You staged a big show in Antwerp this time. Was that something special to you?

I try to host a show or presentation in Paris every season, but those events are primarily geared towards buyers, press and the business side of fashion. Hosting a fashion show in Antwerp has long been a dream of mine, and the Antwerp Fashion Festival felt like the perfect opportunity to make it happen. More than just presenting a collection, it was a chance to express my gratitude to the city, the creative community, and the valued clients who have supported my brand over the past 23 years.

You're often linked to the Antwerp Six. Do you feel that connection yourself? And how do you wish people to position your work?

The Antwerp Six, plus Martin Margiela, inspired me as a kid and were part of why I came to Antwerp to study. They have had, and will always have, a profound influence on both the city and Belgian fashion as a whole. As a designer from a later generation, comparisons are inevitable.

However, I hope to be recognised for creating beautiful, thoughtfully designed clothing that empowers women to feel confident, comfortable and truly themselves. My goal is to design pieces that accompany them through the many stages of their lives, adapting to their evolving lifestyles while remaining timeless and relevant.

How did you experience the festival, and how does it feel to be a Belgian designer right now?

I am incredibly proud of the festival. The city did a remarkable job of bringing together designers, brands and creatives from across the industry to create a truly successful and inspiring week. I have always been proud to be a Belgian fashion designer, but this experience felt especially meaningful, since it reinforced the strength of our community and made that sense of pride even deeper.

A colorful garment in Christian Wijnants AW26. Credits: Lennert Madou

Looking at the bigger picture, how do you feel about the way the fashion industry is evolving?

It's encouraging to see that, despite the rise of fast fashion and the constant replication of luxury fashion driven by social media, so many talented creatives continue to forge their own paths. Their originality, vision and determination are helping to shape the future of the industry, proving that there is still immense value in individuality and authentic creative expression.

If you could give one piece of advice to a younger Christian, just starting out with his own label, what would it be?

My advice to him would be to spend a little more time working alongside established designers before launching my own brand. The experience, knowledge and perspective gained during those formative years are invaluable and provide a strong foundation for building a lasting business.