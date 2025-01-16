Christie’s announces leadership changes, names Bonnie Brennan as new CEO

With the support of the Pinault family, and on the recommendation of Guillaume Cerutti, the Christie’s board has appointed Bonnie Brennan as chief executive officer, effective February 1, 2025.

Christie’s said in a statement that the change takes place as Guillaume Cerutti has been entrusted with the responsibility of implementing and overseeing a new organization for the artistic and cultural activities of their holding company, Artémis.

Commenting on the changes at Christie’s, François Pinault and François-Henri Pinault said: “Christie’s is a key asset for us, and we are deeply grateful for the positive changes and many successes the company has achieved under Guillaume’s leadership. We have decided to entrust him with a broader role, overseeing all art-related projects within our entities under our direct authority.”

Guillaume Cerutti to be the president of Pinault Collection

As part of this new organization, Guillaume Cerutti will become the president of the Pinault Collection and continue to serve as Christie’s chairman of the board.

“It has been a privilege and an absolute pleasure to serve as Christie’s chief executive officer over the past eight years, working with an extraordinary team and, together, achieving numerous successes at auction and in private sales, while navigating some challenging moments,” said Guillaume Cerutti.

Cerutti began his career in the art world as managing director of the Pompidou Center from 1996 to 2001, followed by roles as chief of staff at the French Ministry of Culture and CEO of Sotheby’s France.

He joined Christie’s in 2016. Under his leadership as CEO, the company has achieved numerous record-breaking sales and also made significant strategic advancements.

Bonnie Brennan to become Christie’s new CEO

The company added that Brennan, who joined Christie’s in 2012 following 15 years at Sotheby’s, has served in a variety of leadership roles during her tenure at the firm and has been instrumental in securing many of the works and collections that have led to Christie’s most celebrated auction moments.

“We are also thrilled to announce Bonnie Brennan as Christie’s new CEO. Having served as president of Christie’s Americas for several years, she brings with her a wealth of experience in the art market,” added François Pinault and François-Henri Pinault.

Brennan is an industry veteran with 28 years of experience who has served as regional president of the Americas since 2021.

Commenting on her new role at Christie’s, Bonnie Brennan added: “To lead this extraordinary group of people is a privilege that I take very seriously. I look forward to building on our 259-year legacy of connecting exceptional art and objects to passionate audiences.”