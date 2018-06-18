Christin Lage and Bernd Jackel to lead the design team at Taifun

Christin Lage and Bernd Jackel have been promoted as Heads of Design to lead Taifun’s design team. Meanwhile, Stefanie Görtz, designer at Taifun since 2008 and Head of Design since 2009, has moved internally to the Gerry Weber brand.

“We thank Stefanie Görtz, who played a key role in making the Taifun brand so successful. For more than two years, Christin Lage and Bernd Jackel have been successfully prepared for their role as potential successors and been integrated into the Taifun team. I am confident that they will continue to take the brand forward,” said Oliver Zaric, EVP Taifun, in a statement.

The company said, Lage has worked as a designer for Taifun since 2012 and in her new position as Team Head Design, she is responsible for Taifun separates. On the other hand, Jackel senior designer at Taifun since 2016, will now be Team Head Design for Taifun collection.

While lage previously worked for Tom Tailor, Jackel was associated as a designer for Vera Mont and Betty Barclay. The two designers have worked closely with Görtz, Head of Design Taifun and greatly influenced the style of the Taifun brand.

Picture credit:Gerry Weber press relations