Christina Neustrup will take over as the new director for CIFF

Christina Neustrup has been appointed as the new director for the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF), starting October 1.

Neustrup has 15 years experience in brand development, communication and PR in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

Christina Neustrup said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to build up a contemporary and relevant CIFF. A format that can inspire and incite, both physically and digitally. We must create the great experience and the best framework for trade and cooperation.”

Christian Folden Lund, CCO of BC Hospitality Group, stated: “The company has undergone major and necessary changes over the past year, and there is a need for new and distinct management taking the lead in developing CIFF through the remaining Covid-19 crisis, and at the same time ensure growth.”

Neustrup has previously worked for Danish designers, By Malene Birger and Stine Goya, among others.

"We are in challenging times, to put it mildly. Despite this, the Danish fashion scene continues to receive positive attention, generated by the Copenhagen Fashion Week team, Dansk Mode & Textil and Wear, and we, as an industry, must of course benefit from it, explore and use it in the best possible way,” concluded Neustrup.