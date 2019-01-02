Christopher Bailey named on New Year’s Honours list

Former Burberry president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey has been awarded a CBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for his services to the fashion industry.

Bailey, who stepped down from his role at the British fashion house in March 2018, will receive his Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honour later this year. This marks Bailey's second royal honour, back in 2009 he was awarded with an MBE, Master of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Other fashion names to be honoured in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list includes models Twiggy and Daphne Selfe, and independent retailer Anne Furbank.

Twiggy, who’s real name is Lesley Lawson has been recognised with a Damehood for services to fashion, arts and charity. In the 1960s, Twiggy was named the face of the era and became international known as the world’s first supermodel, and since 2005 she has been an ambassador for Marks and Spencer.

While Daphne Selfe, who at 90 is dubbed the world’s oldest supermodel, will receive a BEM, the British Empire Medal for services to women and fashion.

Fashion names recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

There was also a BEM honour for independent retailer Anne Furbank for her services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising. Furbank launched her fashion business in the village of Buckden in 1981 and now has 11 showrooms to make it one of the successful independent womenswear businesses in the country.

Commenting on being named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours, Furbank said in a statement: “I’m truly delighted to receive this honour. I have a wonderful team behind me and a very supportive and loving husband who helps me with all my mad challenges.”

The New Year’s Honours list recognises the outstanding achievements of people across the United Kingdom and this year features 1,148 people, who will all receive awards in 2019.

In recent years, Victoria Beckham, Anya Hindmarch, Anna Wintour, Savile Row tailors Richard James and Nicholas Wheeler, and Chrissie Rucker, founder of The White Company, have all been recognised on Queen Elizabeth II’s annual New Year Honours list.

Image: Christopher Bailey - courtesy of Graduate Fashion Week