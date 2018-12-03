Christopher Raeburn appoints brother as performance director

British fashion designer Christopher Raeburn has named his brother Graeme Raeburn as performance director of his eponymous brand, as the label approaches its ten-year anniversary in 2019.

Graeme Raeburn joins the sustainable British fashion brand, known for its ‘Remade, Reduced, Recycled’ design ethos, from Rapha, the world leading performance cycling brand where he served as lead designer across menswear, womenswear and accessories.

Commenting on his appointment, Graeme Raeburn said in a statement: “Christopher Raeburn is a tremendously exciting and dynamic brand. What my brother, Christopher, and his team have achieved in 10 years is nothing short of incredible, and I am thrilled to join the team at this exciting stage of the business. I’m excited to combine expertise in materials, products, and fabrication with sustainable and responsible design practices.”

The news follows Christopher Raeburn’s announcement that he was joining Timberland as the brand’s global creative director, an appointment which will see the British designer splitting his time between his own brand and Timberland.

“It’s a real coup for us to bring someone of Graeme’s calibre into our business, and we are excited to bring our collective design approaches and truly fuse fashion and function as we enter the next chapter of the business,” added Christopher Raeburn.

Image: via ChristopherRaeburn.co.uk