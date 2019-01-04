Christopher Raeburn to join line-up at Jacket Required

Premium fashion trade show Jacket Required has announced that British fashion designer Christopher Raeburn will be taking to the stage to talk about the industry’s movement towards slow fashion, and showcase a new collection under the newly re-branded Raeburn label.

Raeburn, who was named as the new global creative director of Timberland in October, will be joining a panel of industry experts - including Hans Ates from Blackhorse Lane Ateliers and Stacey Wood from King & Tuckfield - in an ‘In Talks With’ session, where they will talk to British fashion commentator and Professor of Diversity Caryn Franklin about ‘Crafted to Last – the movement towards slow fashion’.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Lindsay Hoyes, Event Director of Jacket Required said: “The concept of fashion for life, the move away from fast fashion and how the retailer and end consumers can embrace this movement is going to be a fascinating discussion.”

Jacket required will take place at The Old Truman Brewery in London between 23–24 January 2019, and will showcase new collections from K-Way, Sperry, Psycho Bunny, Le Mont Saint Michel, Peregrine Clothing, Knickerbocker, Cheaney, Colorful Standard, Hummel, Quoddy, Armor Lux, Dickies, Grenson, Guess, Happy Socks, Pendleton, 7L System, Mephisto Originals, Portuguese Flannel, Teva, Yogi Footwear, Colmar, Karl Kani, American Trench, Craighill and Monokel.

Raeburn and other panellists will take to the stage of the Old Truman Brewery at 2pm on Wednesday 23 January.