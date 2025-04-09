Ciele Athletics appoints first chief executive officer

Montreal-based performance running brand Ciele Athletics has named Vans executive Jano Arabaghian its first chief executive officer.

In a statement, the Canadian brand said Arabaghian, a seasoned executive with experience at Red Bull, The North Face, Oakley and Vans, will join the company in the newly created CEO role to drive its continued expansion and cultural relevancy in the running space.

Mike Giles and Jeremy Bresnen, co-founders of Ciele Athletics Inc., said: “With the appointment of Jano as our first CEO, we’re excited to work alongside him to bring sharper focus and stronger leadership to our rapidly growing brand.

“He brings a wealth of experience, but more importantly, his values align with ours. He recognises the strength of what we’ve built and sees the immense potential ahead, helping us continue to create exceptional products and experiences in this next chapter of considered growth.”

Ciele Athletics to drive growth and expansion with first CEO

Arabaghian most recently served as head of action sports sales for Vans North America and had previously worked as general manager of Vans Canada, where he was instrumental in driving growth, expanding brand reach and forging key retail and community partnerships.

Commenting on his new role, Arabaghian added: “Since Jeremy and Mike founded Ciele Athletics in 2014, running has undergone a cultural shift. It’s no longer solely about performance, but also expression, connection and identity.

“What excites me about Ciele Athletics is its unwavering dedication to building the best products for people who run, while authentically existing in this evolving, community-driven space that running has come to represent over the last decade.”

Founded in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in 2014, Ciele Athletics offers high-performance, durable and lightweight apparel and headwear collections designed for female and male runners. The brand, a B Corp–certified company, is available in more than 1,300 stores in 43 countries.