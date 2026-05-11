CIFF appoints new co-director

A shift in leadership is underway at the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF); Shane Baron has been promoted as the new co-director of the Danish trade event, emphasising a continued commitment to partners and community.

Baron has been with CIFF for over three years, during which time he has demonstrated a level of dedication, structure, and drive, a press release said.

In a statement, director of CIFF, Sofie Dolva, called Baron’s promotion a “natural next step”, adding: “His commitment to CIFF, our partners, and the long-term development of our platform has been outstanding.

“As we continue to evolve CIFF into a year-round ecosystem, it’s essential to have strong leadership that understands both the commercial and relational side of our industry.”

The announcement coincides with the further appointment of Josefine Cramer as marketing director. Cramer has previously worked with Copenhagen Fashion Week and also founded consulting firm Koaso Group, where she specialises in elevating luxury brands.

At CIFF, she is expected to bring both strategic insight and an understanding of brand building in the present day.

The new appointments come amid a period of change at the bi-annual fair, which is preparing to launch its first Parisian showroom later this year; has launched a new podcast platform, CIFF Media; and is set to host a series of pop-ups in key markets.

Organisers said: “This is not just a team update; it’s a reflection of where CIFF is heading. We are building a more connected, more relevant, and more resilient platform for the future of fashion.”