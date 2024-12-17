Circulose appoints Sara Diez Jauregui and Kalyan Madabhushi to its board

Circulose has appointed Sara Diez Jauregui and Kalyan Madabhushi to its board of directors, following the recent appointment of chair Helena Helmersson.

The company said in a release that Sara Diez Jauregui offers extensive experience with leading fashion and apparel brands, while Kalyan Madabhushi brings a notable career at Aditya Birla Group, a global leader in cellulosic fiber production.

Sara Diez Jauregui, currently serving as the CEO of The Post Fiber, is a leader and strategic advisor with over 20 years of executive experience in the fashion, sports retail, and digital platforms industries. Known for her passion for sustainability, she has built a career working with some of the leading companies such as Zara (Inditex), Nike, and Zalando. Additionally, she serves on the board of directors of Revolution Race.

“Being part of a board with such talented professionals is both exciting and inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the Circulose team to advance the mission of making fashion circular the norm, not the exception.” said Sara Diez Jauregui.

The company added that Kalyan Madabhushi is an experienced CEO and board director with over 34 years of leadership in global businesses across diverse regions. Having held senior roles at Royal Dutch Shell and Aditya Birla Group (ABG), he has also served on multiple boards of international joint ventures.

“Circulose’s combination of a strong owner like Altor, an energized team, and a commitment to learnings from past challenges is a recipe for success. A lot of great progress has already been achieved, and I am confident that Circulose is well-positioned to deliver a measurable impact for our partners and customers,” added Kalyan Madabhushi.