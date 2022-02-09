Claire’s appoints former Spanx CEO as new chair to board of managers

British accessories and jewellery brand Claire’s has named former Spanx CEO Laurie Ann Goldman as chair of the company's board of managers.

Goldman has more than 30 years of management and operating experience across the fashion, media, hospitality, and food and beverage industries.

She spent 12 years as the chief executive of US shapewear brand Spanx, where she was credited with overseeing its transformation from a start-up to an international powerhouse.

Goldman also held leadership roles at Macy’s and The Coca-Cola Company.

She succeeds Samantha Algaze, who has served as board chair since 2018. Algaze will continue to serve on the board.

“Laurie Ann's incredible track record, dedication to brand evolution and operational excellence, as well as her unique perspective, complements our vision and will be instrumental in further ensuring long-term success as we strengthen the power and reach of our brand,” Claire's CEO Ryan Vero said in a statement.

Goldman said: “I'm thrilled to be joining the Claire's Board of Managers during this exciting time as the team builds on the strong legacy of Claire's and accelerates its leadership as a global brand.”