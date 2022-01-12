Claire’s appoints new president of Europe

Accessories and jewelry brand Claire’s has named Richard Flint as its new president of Europe.

Flint joins from Dutch retail giant Hema, where he was most recently chief growth officer.

Prior to that, he spent six years at Nike, where he was vice president of direct-to-consumer and led the company’s China business.

Earlier still, he spent four years at Marks & Spencer, most recently as the British retailer’s international managing director.

In his new role at Claire’s, Flint will be tasked with leading the US company’s expansion in the European market through a “strong growth pipeline” and by bolstering its international supply chain, with an “additional focus” on the growing concessions business.