Claire Waight Keller to depart Chloé

In a first round of musical chairs in 2017, luxury house Chloé is to bid goodbye to its Creative Director Clare Waight Keller, who is reportedly not renewing her contract when it expires in March.

While no formal announcement has yet been made, Waight Keller is expected to be replaced by Louis Vuitton's second-in-command Natacha Ramsay-Levi, who works closely with Nicholas Ghesquiere.

Chloé is the star performer in Richemont's luxury goods portfolio, of which Waight Keller took over from British designer Hannah MacGibbon, who had been artistic director since 2008.

Should Ramsay-Levi head up Chloé's design team, it will be the first time in over a decade that an English designer has not been at the House's creative helm. Prior to MacGibbon's tenure both Phoebe Philo and Stella McCartney lead the design team at Chloe.

Photo credit: Claire Waight Keller, source: Chloe.com