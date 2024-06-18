Claire’s names Chris Cramer as interim CEO

Claire’s has appointed Chris Cramer as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Ryan Vero.

The company said in a release that Cramer will also continue to serve in his roles as chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

“Since joining Claire’s last year, Chris has demonstrated extensive operational and financial leadership and helped drive our strategic roadmap. His impressive track record and more than 25 years of industry experience make him the ideal executive to lead Claire’s as we move forward,” said Samantha Algaze, chairman of the Claire’s board of managers.

Prior to joining Claire’s, Cramer previously spent over 20 years with Bath & Body Works and L Brands in leadership roles including most recently as chief operating officer. He also previously served as president of Parade, an intimate and lifestyle apparel retailer, and held leadership positions at IBM and Accenture (Andersen Consulting).

“I am honoured to serve as interim CEO and appreciate the board’s confidence and support at this important time for Claire’s,” added Cramer.

Cramer earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and his Master of Business Administration from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.