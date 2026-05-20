Clare Empson rejoins N Brown to strengthen operations

N Brown Group has appointed Clare Empson as its new director of supply chain, property and group efficiency.

Empson confirmed her role on LinkedIn, where she said her focus will be on strengthening operations and supporting the company’s strategic transformation.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our teams as the business continues into its next phase, while reconnecting with partners and suppliers across our network,” Empson added.

The new position marks a return to the business for Empson, who had previously been with N Brown Group between January 2024 and January 2026, during which time she most recently served as chief customer operations officer.

Prior to N Brown, Empson was with Ted Baker for over 24 years, starting out at the company as retail manager before working her way up to become director of operations.

Her appointment at N Brown continues an ongoing leadership shuffle at the UK-based digital retail platform, which has recently appointed new heads for trading and operations as well as a new CEO, Dan Joy.

Joy’s appointment earlier this year signalled a shift in priority towards the modernisation of N Brown’s financial offering, a mission that intends to align this arm of the company with evolving consumer needs.

The strategy has moved ahead following a major restructuring that saw the reported axing of 370 jobs over the course of last year, initiated after the Alliance family acquired N Brown and subsequently took it private.

Under its new owner Bidco, a firm controlled by Joshua Alliance, N Brown has sought to address low trading liquidity and its shareholder structure while accelerating long-term growth potential by securing access to capital and expertise.