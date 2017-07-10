Clarks appoints senior execs in Asia Pacific & Europe regions

Casual footwear brand Clarks, has strengthened its senior management with the appointment of new leaders for its Asia Pacific and Europe regional operations. The company said, while Ben Fletcher has joined Clarks as European Region Managing Director, Jack Quinlan will join in August as Asia Pacific Regional President to oversee Clarks’ activities in the region.

Commenting on the appointments, Steve Finlan, Chief Commercial Officer, Clarks said in a media statement: “I am delighted to welcome Jack and Ben to Clarks. They have a wealth of experience and strong commercial skills which will ensure they will play important roles in the transformation and future success of Clarks.”

Fletcher was previously managing director of Boots Opticians overseeing 650 stores with 2.5 million customers each year. He spent his early career at Procter & Gamble and is currently a non-executive director at the British Retail Consortium.

Quinlan, the company said, brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the apparel and footwear industry, most recently as senior vice president of Fossil Group, based in Hong Kong. He has previously worked for Nike, Timberland and Country Road Clothing.

Picture courtesy:MHP Communications