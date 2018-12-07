Clarks heads of sales for UK and Ireland step down

UK footwear retailer Clarks has confirmed that its UK head of sales, Victoria Frayne, and Ireland head of sales, Mark O’Driscoll, are both leaving the company.

Frayne and O’Driscoll had held their roles at Clarks since 2016 and 2005, respectively.

Sophie Flinder-Price has been hired to take on the role of head of sales UK and Ireland. She has previously worked in senior roles at Ted Baker, and most recently she was commercial director at Portas Agency.

A spokesperson from Clarks said in a statement: “In September, we announced some changes to the structure of our European wholesale business.

“The changes will support our strategy and help deliver a first class experience for our customers by enabling us to focus more on the different segments within the wholesale markets such as independents, key accounts, and pure play accounts. We have recruited new knowledge and expertise to support this approach.

"Mark and Victoria made the decision to leave the business and we are very grateful for all they contributed to the success of Clarks.”