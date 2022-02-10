Clarks hires new chief information officer

British footwear retailer Clarks has appointed Simon Clarke as its new chief information officer (CIO).

Clarke joined in February from luxury lingerie label La Perla, where he held the role of CIO since 2019. During his tenure, he was credited with overseeing the company's multi-faceted transformation process.

Earlier in his career, he held various supply chain and IT positions at companies such as Oxford University Press and Enotria Winecellars.

Clarke’s arrival comes at a significant time of change at Clarks, which has seen a swathe of exits following its majority stake acquisition by private equity firm LionRock Capital last year.

The retailer’s CEO Giorgio Presca, chief commercial officer Massimo Barzaghi, and chief people officer Difna Blamey all exited the business last year.

Former Guess CEO Victor Herrero was brought in as new chief executive in March 2021 following the acquisition, but in November announced he would be stepping down.

Chair Johnny Chen has been stepping in as CEO on an interim basis while a search for a successor is underway.