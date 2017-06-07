Clarks names new CFO

Footwear retailer Clarks has named current Chief Financial Officer at Noman Foods, Paul Kenyon, as its new CFO.

Kenyon is set to continue working in his role until August when he is set to join the team at Clarks. He will remain on the board as non-executive director and succeeds Clarks interim CFO Mike Coley.

"My tenure at Nomad Foods has been extremely rewarding on both a professional and personal level. I am proud of our many accomplishments," said Kenyon in a statement on his departure. His exit from Nomad Foods comes after a five-year tenure, during which he served as CFO of Iglo Group before being named CFO of Nomad Foods in 2015.

"Paul brings a wealth of senior financial experience gained in complex international businesses," said Mike Shearwood, chief executive of Clarks on the new appointment. "He has a deep understanding of product and customer, understands the complexity of operating within a multi-national manufacturing business and associated supply chain, and has managed significant transformation programs."