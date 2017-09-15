Claudia Beermann named Chairwoman of the Wolford board

Following the 30th annual general meeting of Wolford AG held in Bregenz on September 14, 2017, the supervisory board reorganized the top board positions. The company said in a statement that Claudia Beermann, who had served as deputy chairwoman of the supervisory board since September 18, 2014, was elected to serve as Chairwoman of the supervisory board of Wolford AG. She assumed this position from Dr. Antonella Mei-Pochtler, who resigned from the supervisory board after three years as its chairwoman.

Thomas Tschol, who was elected to the supervisory board for the first time at the annual general meeting has been named new Deputy Chairman of the supervisory board. Thomas Tschol is the Managing Director of Management Factory in Vienna.

The company added that the supervisory board of Wolford AG now consists of the Claudia Beermann, Chairwoman, appointed up to the end of the 31st annual general meeting, Thomas Tschol, Deputy Chairman, appointed up to the end of the 35th annual general meeting, Lothar Reiff, Member, appointed up to the end of the 31st annual general meeting, Birgit Wilhelm, Member, appointed up to the end of the 35th annual general meeting, along with Anton Mathis and Christian Medwed as representatives of the staff council.

Picture:Wolford website