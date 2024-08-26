Claudia Lima-Guinehut to rejoin The Children’s Place as brand president

The Children’s Place has appointed Claudia Lima-Guinehut as brand president, effective September 9, 2024.

The company said in a release that Lima-Guinehut is rejoining the business from Claire's, where she had served as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer since June 2023.

Lima-Guinehut will oversee all customer-facing activities across the company’s family of brands, and will be responsible for design, sourcing, merchandising, brand marketing, planning, allocation and the wholesale and international businesses. She will report to Muhammad Umair, president and interim chief executive officer.

Commenting on the new appointment, Umair stated: “We look forward to working closely with Claudia on strategies to delight our customers, enhance our competitive edge and build shareholder value through an innovative approach to managing our storied brands.”

In her prior tenure at The Children’s Place from 2014 to 2023, Lima-Guinehut served in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as senior vice president, global merchandising and strategic partnerships.

“I’m eager to collaborate with our talented teams to ignite bold, creative strategies that not only drive profitable growth, but also resonate deeply with moms and families,” added Lima-Guinehut.

Lima-Guinehut has served as director of international merchandising for Destination Maternity from 2011 until 2014 and held roles across merchandising and product design functions at Zara, Camuto Group, Ralph Lauren and Fifth & Pacific Companies.