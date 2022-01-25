Clé de Peau Beauté celebrates 40 years with new ambassadors

Global luxury skincare and make-up brand, Clé de Peau Beauté is marking four decades in beauty by naming Dakota Fanning, Diana Silvers, and Ella Balinska as its new global brand ambassadors.

Herald as the “next chapter” for the beauty brand, Clé de Peau Beauté said in a statement that the new ambassadors were all chosen as they “embody characteristics of the brand’s DNA; intelligent and uncompromising, while representing a global community of women who possess an innate radiance that makes each one so extraordinary”.

Mizuki Hashimoto, chief brand officer of Clé de Peau Beauté, said: “Our fortieth anniversary is an important occasion for Clé de Peau Beauté and it is the ideal opportunity for us to celebrate the women that we serve. We firmly believe that inner radiance lies at the core of every woman – the brand also recognises that true radiance is multi-faceted and finds expression in many different ways, each one as uniquely beautiful as the other.

“I’m therefore delighted to introduce Dakota, Diana, and Ella, three actors who are truly representative of today’s women, empowered, confident, socially conscious, and always working towards unlocking their own potential and the potential of those around them. We’re so excited to have them as a part of the Clé de Peau Beauté family.”

The three actresses were unveiled in the ‘The House of Infinite Radiance,’ the virtual home that presents all facets of the Clé de Peau Beauté brand, present and future. They will also make their first commercial appearance for the brand this month in a campaign shot by Cliff Watts.