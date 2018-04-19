Clive Whiley takes over as Mothercare’s executive chairman

Mothercare’s non-executive chairman Alan Parker has retired from his position. The company said, Clive Whiley has now been appointed as Interim Executive Chairman, with immediate effect.

Commenting on Whiley’s appointment, David Wood, Mothercare's CEO, said in a statement: "Mothercare is currently facing a number of challenges, not least a highly competitive retail environment. We recognise the clear needs ahead of us as we pursue our refinancing to allow us to complete our transformation plan. Clive's appointment comes with the support of a number of our key shareholders and strengthens Mothercare's leadership with specific refinancing and restructuring experience."

"I am pleased to have been invited to become Interim Executive Chairman of Mothercare, a business with an undoubted heritage and an exciting future both in the UK and internationally. Given the pressures the business is under, I greatly value the support already shown to me and the business by our financing stakeholders - including our shareholders, banking partners and pension fund trustees,” added Whiley.