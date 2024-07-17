Club L London names Richard Wing as CFO

Online fashion retailer Club L London has announced the appointment of Richard Wing as its new chief financial officer.

The company said in a release that reporting to CEO Katie Randev, Wing's appointment will be instrumental in leading Club L London through its next phase of expansion and strengthening its global presence.

"I am driven by innovation and excited about our upcoming initiatives, which will not only drive our growth but also solidify Club L London's position as the leading affordable luxury fashion house," said Richard Wing.

The company added that Wing brings extensive experience from leading e-commerce brands in the North West, including AO World, Missguided, and The Hut Group, where he played a pivotal role during periods of exceptional growth and change.