Club Monaco announces the appointment of a new creative director

Richard Chai has been appointed as the new creative director and senior vice president of Club Monaco. He succeeds Steve Cateron, who has held the role for 11 years.

Chai will join the Ralph Lauren Corp.-owned brand on November 18 and will oversee the design and development for all womenswear and menswear, according to WWD. He will report to global brand president and CEO Francis Pierrel.

A New York-native, Chai is a graduate of Parsons School of Design. He has held design roles with Armani Exchange, Donna Karan and Marc Jacobs, and launched an eponymous label in 2004.