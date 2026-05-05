CMP appoints new European sales director for footwear and gear

Italian outdoor brand CMP, part of the F.lli Campagnolo group, has named Fred Gregarek as its European sales director for footwear and gear to expand its international reach.

Gregarek, who has experience in international sales in the footwear, outdoor, and accessories markets, has been brought on to expand CMP’s presence in Europe and will be responsible for sales throughout the region, excluding the Italian domestic market, which will continue to be managed directly by the parent company, F.lli Campagnolo.

His focus will be on growing existing markets, opening new sales channels, and strengthening long-term partnerships with retailers and distribution partners.

Fabio Campagnolo, owner of CMP, said in a statement: “We are very pleased to have secured Fred Gregarek, an experienced and dynamic leader, for this key position. His expertise will play a decisive role in consolidating our presence across Europe.

“With a solid retail network and a strong growth trajectory, we have an excellent foundation, and in Fred, exactly the right person to unlock this potential further.”

Gregarek added: “CMP stands for technical performance, wearability and authentic outdoor spirit. The partnership approach is of particular importance to me: the focus remains consistently on delivering success together with our partners, a mindset shared by the entire team.”

Founded in 2010, CMP is backed by the 70-year manufacturing heritage of F.lli Campagnolo, and combines technical performance, everyday comfort, and certified materials across apparel, footwear, and accessories for every outdoor moment, from trekking and hiking to road and trail running, skiing, and urban living.