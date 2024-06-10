Co-founder of Y/Project Gilles Elalouf passes away

One of the founders of fashion label Y/Project has died. Entrepreneur Gilles Elalouf passed away at the age of 58 after a long illness, according to an Instagram post by the brand’s creative director Glenn Martens.

Elalouf co-founded Y/Project with the late Yohan Serfaty in 2010. In 2013, Belgian designer Glenn Martens took over as the brand’s creative director. “Thank you Gilles, for trusting me. For creating magic together. For 10 years of the best adventure. You will be missed forever. I love you,” Martens wrote about Elalouf.

Several prominent figures from the fashion industry commented on Martens’ post to express their condolences, including GmbH co-founder Serhat Isik, PR professional Lucien Pages, designers Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins, and journalists Sarah Mower and Tim Blanks.