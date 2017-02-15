Co-op CEO Richard Pennycook joins Fenwick as its new Chairman

Co-op CEO Richard Pennycook is moving to department store group Fenwick as its new Chairman, reports Retail Week. It added that Pennycook will replace Mark Fenwick, who has reveled his plans to step down for the position in May.

The news of his appointment as Chairman of Fenwick comes days after Pennycook announced that he was leaving Co-op, the company he is credited for salvaging during the difficult trading conditions post economic slowdown, the report adds. He is supposedly the first non-family member to join Fenwick founded in 1882 in Newcastle upon Tyne by John James Fenwick.

The company operates nine Fenwick stores including its flagship on London’s Bond Street as well as Bentalls stores in Kingston upon Thames and Bracknell.

Picture:Fenwick